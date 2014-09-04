版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 4日 星期四 12:35 BJT

Vestas confirms rumours in market about U.S. order

COPENHAGEN, Sept 4 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas confirmed information in the market regarding a 110 megawatt project in the United States, the company said on Wednesday evening.

"As soon as the project translates into a firm and unconditional order in accordance with Vestas' definition, Vestas will disclose a company announcement about this," Vestas said in an announcement. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐