Vestas gets 200 MW order in the USA

COPENHAGEN, Sept 14 Danish wind turbine
manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems said late on Friday it
had received a 200 megawatt turbine order from Xcel Energy Inc.
for a wind project in the United States.
The order was for 100 units of the V100-2.0 MW turbine for
the Courtenay Wind Farm project in North Dakota, Vestas said in
a stock exchange announcement.
The contract includes delivery, installation and
commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a three year
service agreement.
Installation of the first turbines was expected to begin in
third quarter 2016 and the project is due to be completed by the
fourth quarter.
In general, wind turbine orders give Vestas revenue of
around 0.86 million euros per megawatt on average.
Wind turbine orders with a value above 500 million Danish
crowns ($76 million) are disclosed by Vestas as stock exchange
announcements, while smaller ones are published as press
releases on its website.
($1 = 6.5777 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; Editing by Simon Johnson)