Vestas receives 298 MW turbine order in USA

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 8
May 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
COPENHAGEN Jan 22 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems said late on Wednesday it had received a 298 megawatt turbine order for a wind project in the United States.
The order was for 149 units of the V100-2.0 MW turbine for the Kingfisher wind farm project, Vestas said in a stock exchange announcement.
The contract includes delivery of the wind turbines, as well as a 10-year service agreement, Vestas said. Delivery is expected in late 2015. (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
May 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, May 8 The euro firmed and U.S. stock futures hit a record high on Monday after centrist Emmanuel Macron comfortably won the French presidential election.
May 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.