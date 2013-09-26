Turkey's Vestel says to start making smartphones in January

ISTANBUL, Sept 26 Turkish electronics and
domestic appliances maker Vestel will start producing
smartphones in January, Chairman Turan Erdogan told Reuters on
Thursday.
The company is talking to GSM network operators in Turkey
and abroad, Erdogan said in an interview on the sidelines of a
conference, as the Istanbul-based company seeks to enter the
fiercely competitive smartphone market.
"We plan to sell (smartphones) in both domestic and
international markets. We will produce millions. We will become
one of the leading players in this market," Erdogan said.