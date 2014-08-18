版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 18日 星期一 14:35 BJT

BRIEF-Vesuvius says to acquire two overseas businesses for about 30 mln stg

Aug 18 Vesuvius Plc :

* Technical services acquisitions in Brazil and USA

* Acquisitions are expected to be earnings enhancing in 2015

* Neither acquisition is expected to make a meaningful contribution to the 2014 earnings of Vesuvius Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐