中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 25日 星期一 13:40 BJT

BRIEF-Vetropack Holding says H1 revenue down 1.2 percent to CHF 311.4 million

Aug 25 Vetropack Holding SA : * Says H1 revenue down by 1.2 percent to CHF 311.4 million * Says EBIT-margin rose from 9.5 percent last year to 10.3 percent in H1 * Sees FY 2014 consolidated turnover not to reach previous year * Says H1 consolidated EBIT of CHF 32.2 million (previous year: CHF 29.9

million * Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/VKdSQK] * Further company coverage
