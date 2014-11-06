Continental unable to complete Veyance takeover -magazine

BERLIN Nov 6 Germany's Continental is
unable to complete its acquisition of U.S. rubber firm Veyance
Technologies and may need to sell one of the target company's
divisions to win U.S. regulatory approval, Bilanz magazine
reported on Thursday.
Continental announced the purchase of the U.S.-based maker
of industrial hoses and belting for 1.4 billion euros ($1.75
billion) in February and had been expecting antitrust approval
in the fourth quarter.
But U.S. authorities have voiced misgivings about the deal,
one of Continental's biggest to date, as it would create a
market-dominating position for Veyance and the German auto parts
and tyre maker's Contitech division, Bilanz said.
Continental declined to comment, adding it still expects to
wrap up the Veyance takeover by the end of this year.
Continental is aiming to sell Veyance's air-spring division
and has already found potential bidders for the unit which has
annual sales of around 60 million euros, Bilanz reported,
without citing the source of the information.
By taking over Carlyle Group's Veyance, the auto
parts and tyre maker is seeking to trim reliance on volatile car
markets following a six-year auto slump in its core European
sales region.
Hanover-based Continental this week reaffirmed that it is on
the lookout for further deals, preferably in Asia, although it
has no specific targets in mind.
(1 US dollar = 0.7994 euro)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer, additional reporting by Jan
Schwartz; editing by Susan Thomas)