New Issue-VF Corp sells $900 mln in 2 parts

Osram says not currently in talks with any Chinese investors
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Aug 17 VF Corp (VFC.N) on Wednesday sold $900
million senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service.
Bank of America and JP Morgan were the active bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: V.F. CORP TRANCHE 1 AMT $400 MLN COUPON 3-MO LIBOR MATURITY 8/23/2013
+75 BPS TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 11/23/2011 MOODY'S A3 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 8/24/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3.50 PCT MATURITY 9/1/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.69 FIRST PAY 3/1/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 3.537 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/24/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 137.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS* *PAR CALL 3 MOS PRIOR TO MATURITY
CAPE TOWN, Feb 8 Democratic Republic of Congo's industry-led Chamber of Mines expects the country, Africa's top copper producer, to mine about 1.5 million tonnes of the metal in 2018, up from roughly 1 million in 2016, the chamber's vice-president said on Wednesday.
PARIS, Feb 8 France's biggest drugmaker, Sanofi , which missed out on a major takeover deal last month, said on Wednesday it expected 2017 earnings per share to be stable or slightly lower.