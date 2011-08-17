版本:
New Issue-VF Corp sells $900 mln in 2 parts

  Aug 17 VF Corp (VFC.N) on Wednesday sold $900
million senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service.
  Bank of America and JP Morgan were the active bookrunning
managers for the sale.
BORROWER: V.F. CORP
TRANCHE 1
AMT $400 MLN      COUPON 3-MO LIBOR   MATURITY 8/23/2013 
                      +75 BPS                         
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 100       FIRST PAY 11/23/2011
MOODY'S A3        YIELD N/A           SETTLEMENT 8/24/2011
S&P A-MINUS       SPREAD N/A          PAY FREQ QUARTERLY 
FITCH N/A                             NON-CALLABLE N/A   
TRANCHE 2
AMT $500 MLN      COUPON 3.50 PCT     MATURITY 9/1/2021  
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.69     FIRST PAY 3/1/2012 
MOODY'S A3        YIELD 3.537 PCT     SETTLEMENT 8/24/2011
S&P A-MINUS       SPREAD 137.5 BPS    PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A          MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS*
*PAR CALL 3 MOS PRIOR TO MATURITY

