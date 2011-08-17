New Issue-VF Corp sells $900 mln in 2 parts

Aug 17 VF Corp ( VFC.N ) on Wednesday sold $900 million senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America and JP Morgan were the active bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: V.F. CORP TRANCHE 1 AMT $400 MLN COUPON 3-MO LIBOR MATURITY 8/23/2013

+75 BPS TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 11/23/2011 MOODY'S A3 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 8/24/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3.50 PCT MATURITY 9/1/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.69 FIRST PAY 3/1/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 3.537 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/24/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 137.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS* *PAR CALL 3 MOS PRIOR TO MATURITY