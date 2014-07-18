版本:
2014年 7月 18日

REFILE-VF Corp profit up on strong outdoor, sports brand sales

(Corrects dateline to July 18 from July 15)

July 18 VF Corp, the owner of brands such as Timberland and The North Face, reported a 14 percent rise in quarterly profit as cold weather drove sales of its higher-margin outdoor and action sports brands.

The company said net profit rose to $157.7 million, or 36 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 28, from $138.3 million, or 31 cents pers share a year ago.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $2.37 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
