REFILE-VF Corp profit up on strong outdoor, sports brand sales

BRIEF-Southern Co announces regular qtrly dividend of $0.58/share, up 2 pct over prior qtr
* Southern Company raises dividend rate 16th straight year; annualized rate goes to $2.32 per share
(Corrects dateline to July 18 from July 15)
July 18 VF Corp, the owner of brands such as Timberland and The North Face, reported a 14 percent rise in quarterly profit as cold weather drove sales of its higher-margin outdoor and action sports brands.
The company said net profit rose to $157.7 million, or 36 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 28, from $138.3 million, or 31 cents pers share a year ago.
Revenue rose 8 percent to $2.37 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Amphenol Corp - CEO Richard Adam Norwitt's 2016 total compensation $7.4 million versus $7.3 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2paPKdm) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Ride-services company Uber Technologies Inc may be required to provide passengers a way to tip their drivers, despite its longstanding resistance, if a plan by New York City's taxi regulator is implemented.