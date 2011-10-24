版本:
UPDATE 3-VF raises FY view and dividend, shares rise

 (Adds details from CFO interview, Q3 EPS beat)
 Oct 24 VF Corp's (VFC.N) chief executive said
on Monday he has seen "little evidence" of the tough global
economy hurting sales, and the parent of brands such as North
Face, Nautica and Wrangler raised its 2011 revenue and profit
forecast and its dividend. Its shares rose more than 3 percent
in late morning trading.
 VF reported a higher-than-expected profit, helped by large
sales gains in its outdoor division, which includes North Face
and Vans and makes up more than half of its sales.
 KEY POINTS
                Q3 2011       Estimate (a)  Q3 2010
 Revenue (b)      $2.75 bln   $2.63 bln     $2.23 bln 
 Net income      $300.7 mln       --        $242.8 mln
 Adj EPS           $2.87          $2.58
 EPS               $2.69          --        $2.22    
 Gross margin     45.3 pct                 46.5 pct
 Note: (a) Average analyst estimate according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
 (b) Excludes impact of Timberland acquisition
 * Sees FY '11 rev up 13.5 pct excluding Timberland vs prior
view 12 pct-13 pct
 * Slowest category jeans, as cotton costs pinch margins.
 * Sees better gross margins toward mid-2012.
 * Raises quarterly dividend 14 percent to 72 cents
 * Raises view of Timberland contribution to FY adj EPS to
55 cents from 45 cents
 * Q3 intl sales up 37 pct excluding impact of currency,
with sales up 50 pct in China
 * Profitability of higher-end fashion division, which
includes John Varvatos and 7 For All Mankind, improved.
 * Revenue up 16 percent excluding Timberland, which it
purchased earlier this year.
 MARKET REACTION
 Shares up 3.7 percent to $137.55 in late morning
 "The numbers were good," said Catherine Avery, president
and CEO of CAIM LLC, which owns VF shares. "There's certainly a
niche for value-type products, and that's what people are
gravitating toward. That stock's been unbelievable this year."
 COMPANY COMMENTARY
 CFO Bob Shearer tells Reuters in an interview that no share
buybacks are planned, and focus to remain on M&A and dividends.
"You've got to make choices relative to your cash. Our choice
is more on the M&A."
 CEO Eric Wiseman in statement: "We have seen little
evidence of a slowdown in our business."
 "We are unlikely to be immune to a significant economic
downturn. But our experience has shown that as consumers become
more cautious they gravitate toward brands they know and
trust."
 BACKGROUND / LINKS
 VF is focusing on its outdoor division. Earlier this year
it bought Timberland for $2 billion to fill a footwear gap in
its portfolio. Earlier this year, Wiseman said he wanted
outdoor gear to reach 60 percent of company sales by 2015.
 (Reporting by Phil Wahba; additional reporting by Nick
Zieminski; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, John Wallace and
Steve Orlofsky)

