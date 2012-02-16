UPDATE 3-North Face owner VF weathers warm winter

* Q4 EPS ex-items $2.32 vs Wall Street view $2.30
* Sales rise 37 pct to $2.91 billion, topping estimates
* Strength in North Face, Timberland help
* Sees 2012 profit of $9.30 a share, below Street view
* Shares up 2 percent
By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
Feb 16 At least one cold-weather clothing
maker was able to keep its cool during the unusually warm winter
this year.
VF Corp, whose outdoor gear brands include The North
Face and Smartwool, posted higher-than-expected quarterly
earnings on Thursday as last year's Timberland acquisition
helped drive sales up 37 percent.
The results stood in contrast to what much of the apparel
industry experienced during the late fall and early winter, as
warm weather kept consumers from buying sweaters and heavy
coats.
Jefferies analyst Taposh Bari noted the strength of VF's
North Face brand.
"The biggest takeaway from the quarter is this brand's
resiliency in the face of weather and European headwinds," Bari
said in a note to clients. "Strength here suggests that not all
'winter brands' are created equal."
Global sales of North Face rose 22 percent, and the brand
had comparable-sales growth in both the Americas and
internationally, VF Corp said.
"The North Face America's fourth-quarter revenue growth was
the strongest we've seen all year and included strong
double-digit direct-to-consumer growth in both retail and
e-commerce channels," Steve Rendle, president of VF's outdoors
segment in Americas, said on a conference call with investors.
Net income rose to $257.3 million, or $2.28 a share, from
$54.2 million, or 49 cents a share, a year earlier. Excluding
one-time times, VF earned $2.32 a share, beating the analysts'
average estimate of $2.30.
Sales of $2.91 billion were just above the analysts' average
forecast of $2.89 billion compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
VF forecast a 2012 profit below Wall Street estimates for
the current year, citing unfavorable foreign currency rates and
higher pension expenses.
The company, whose other brands include Nautica, Lee and
Vans, said it expected earnings of $9.30 a share excluding
one-time items this year. Analysts were looking for $9.53,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The market is likely to interpret this outlook as
adequately conservative and look past the 'below consensus'
headline," analyst Bari said.
The company bought Timberland for $2 billion in September to
fortify its outdoor business.
VF shares were up 2 percent at $146.05 in morning trading on
the New York Stock Exchange.