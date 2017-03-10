Brazil's CCR acquires Odebrecht's stake in São Paulo subway line

SAO PAULO, March 9 Brazilian toll road operator CCR SA acquired a 15 percent stake in a subway line in São Paulo, Brazil's largest city, from construction and engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

The conglomerate, ensnared in the widest-ever corruption probe in Brazil, has sold for 171 million reais ($54 million) the stake it held in ViaQuatro, the line operator. The subway line is controlled by São Paulo state. ($1 = 3.1927 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)