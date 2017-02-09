DEALTALK-Via Varejo's imminent sale highlights risks in Brazil appliance market

(For more Reuters DEALTALKs, click )
By Tatiana Bautzer
SAO PAULO Feb 9 French retailer Casino Guichard
Perrachon & Cie plans to auction off a controlling
stake in Brazil-based appliance chain Via Varejo SA
in March, although prospects for a buyer are far from certain,
given the industry's myriad problems.
Other Brazilian appliance retailers trying to sell
themselves face similar obstacles as some investors say their
traditional playbook of brick-and-mortar outlets with lots of
floor space and slow inventory turnover looks increasingly
unsustainable.
Casino has held preliminary, non-binding talks with about
half a dozen potential bidders since Via Varejo formally went on
the block in November, two people familiar with the plans said.
Chile's SACI Falabella and Brazil's Lojas Americanas SA
were among the companies that participated in that
round of talks, the sources said.
Whatever the outcome, old problems could await Via Varejo's
new owner as Brazil's No. 1 appliance chain wrestles with the
burden of oversized stores, tight credit and an aging business
model during Brazil's worst recession ever.
Casino, Falabella and Americanas declined to comment.
Without changes to that business model, Casino could
struggle to find a buyer for the 43 percent stake it holds in
Via Varejo, and efforts by other chains to sell themselves and
end years of over-borrowing and internal conflicts could also
prove fruitless, investment bankers and industry players say.
Aside from Via Varejo, other potential takeover targets
include Brazil's No. 2 appliance chain, São Paulo-based Máquina
de Vendas SA, which has failed attract a minority partner for
the past two years, another person with knowledge of the matter
said. Smaller rival Eletrosom SA filed for bankruptcy protection
in September and is also looking for a buyer, a fourth person
said.
Máquina de Vendas and Eletrosom declined to comment on
speculation about their sales.
All three retailers, some of which also sell home
furnishings, are coping with the aftermath of debt-fueled
expansion binges that were based on the past government's
promises of stable, rapid economic growth.
When a record budget deficit and a decline in global
commodity prices put the brakes on Brazil's economy, their plans
collapsed, margins narrowed and costs spiked. The largest
appliance chains reacted by firing staff and closing stores.
"There is an urgent need to revamp the industry's business
model," said retail consultant Eugênio Foganholo, pointing to
stubbornly high costs and lack of integration between online and
brick-and-mortar operations as major problems.
Revenue at Brazil's top two appliance chains declined more
than 20 percent last year, and Via Varejo has been losing money
for two years.
Privately held Máquina de Vendas fired 30 percent of its
staff and closed 15 percent of its stores as part of a sweeping
debt restructuring. Via Varejo has cut about 15,000 jobs, or 20
percent of its workforce, and closed 9 percent of its stores
nationwide in the past two years.
"A further restructuring, more store closing and staff
dismissals might be needed in order to make these companies
attractive for potential buyers," said the third person, who
requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the processes.
CASINOS STRATEGY
The product of the 2009 merger of Brazil's leading appliance
chains, Via Varejo has suffered from frequent management
reshuffling, rifts with partners, and even accounting scandals.
For Casino, selling the chain would help reassure investors
about Chief Executive Officer Jean-Charles Naouri's plan to
focus on supermarket retailer GPA, through which it
controls Via Varejo. Standard & Poor's decision to cut Casino's
debt ratings to junk last year has heaped further pressure on
him to improve Brazilian operations.
To attract stronger interest from global retailers or buyout
firms, Casino knows it must demonstrate improvements in Via
Varejo when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 23, the
first two people said. Viva Varejo posted a loss of about $60
million in the first nine months of last year.
According to the second source, who has knowledge of the Via
Varejo sale process, Casino also held talks with U.S. retailer
Best Buy Co Inc, France's Groupe Fnac SA and
China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
Buyout firms Carlyle Group LP, Cambuhy Investimentos
Ltda and Advent International Corp were also approached, the
person added.
The companies declined to comment.
Likewise, Máquina de Vendas has struggled with integration
problems since it was created through a series of mergers
between 2008 and 2011.
Efforts to sell a minority stake to private equity firm
Kinea Investimentos Ltda, which is backed by Itaú Unibanco
Holding SA, foundered last year due to disagreements
during due diligence procedures, said a person with knowledge of
this process.
DOWNSIZING STORES
Elsewhere in the sector, chains that have reduced their
store count, increased their digital footprint or taken
advantage of their rivals' woes are gaining market share,
although analysts said such progress could be short-lived.
Magazine Luiza SA, Brazil's No. 3 appliance
chain, has stood out because of its ability to expand digital
and e-commerce operations even as it reshaped its
brick-and-mortar stores, Itaú BBA analyst Thiago Macruz said.
Bradesco BBI analysts wrote in a recent client note that the
stores have floor space up to 80 percent smaller than rivals and
lower costs, helping the retailer offset some of the recession's
effects.
Last year, Magazine Luiza was the only appliance chain that
opened any stores.
The São Paulo-based company's share price surged sixfold
over the last year, while Via Varejo's more than doubled on
takeover speculation.
