版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 25日 星期六 06:01 BJT

France's Casino delays Brazilian appliance retailer sale -source

SAO PAULO, March 24 France's Casino Guichard Perrachon SA has decided to delay the sale of its Brazilian appliance retailing unit, one person close to the company said on Friday.

The interested parties should have delivered bids to acquire Via Varejo SA on Friday.

The source said the bidding process was delayed because the Klein family, which has a 27-percent stake in Via Varejo, has expressed interest in acquiring Casino's stake.

The source declined to elaborate on a new time frame for the sale. Casino and the Klein family declined to comment. (Reporting by Paula Laier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐