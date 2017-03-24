France's Casino delays Brazilian appliance retailer sale -source

SAO PAULO, March 24 France's Casino Guichard Perrachon SA has decided to delay the sale of its Brazilian appliance retailing unit, one person close to the company said on Friday.

The interested parties should have delivered bids to acquire Via Varejo SA on Friday.

The source said the bidding process was delayed because the Klein family, which has a 27-percent stake in Via Varejo, has expressed interest in acquiring Casino's stake.

The source declined to elaborate on a new time frame for the sale. Casino and the Klein family declined to comment. (Reporting by Paula Laier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)