Via Varejo reappoints CEO for next two years

SAO PAULO Oct 25 Via Varejo SA, Brazil's largest appliances retailer, re-elected its chief executive officer on Tuesday as it named officers to lead the company for the next two years, according to a securities filing.

Via Varejo said its board of directors reappointed Peter Paul Lorenço Estermann as CEO and Felipe Coragem Negrão as chief financial officer.

The board also appointed Luiz Henrique Vendramini as commercial director, Marcelo Lopes as logistics and supply chain director, Paulo Romulo Naliato as operations director, and Alexandre Gonçalves as investor relations director.

The team will serve a 24-month term, according to the filing.

Via Varejo's board also approved third-quarter results, which the company will release on Wednesday after the markets close.

In the same meeting, the board deliberated on figures related to the first three quarters of 2015, which had to be restated after accounting adjustments made at Via Varejo's online sales subsidiary, Cnova NV.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Peter Cooney)