2016年 10月 27日

Brazil's Via Varejo sees "quite difficult" market through mid-2017

SAO PAULO Oct 27 Brazilian appliance retailer Via Varejo SA expects the market to remain "quite difficult" through the first half of next year, Chief Executive Peter Estermann told analysts on a Thursday earnings call.

"Client traffic is still not growing from a year earlier," said Estermann. "Things won't improve next year as quickly as some expect." (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

