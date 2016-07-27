Via Varejo reports bigger second-quarter loss

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 27 Via Varejo SA, Brazil's largest appliance retailer, on Wednesday said its second-quarter loss widened nearly tenfold as a prolonged recession continued to dent demand for electronic goods in Brazil.

The company, which operates the Casas Bahia and Pontofrio chains, said its net loss increased to 89 million reais ($27.2 million) from 9 million reais a year earlier.

Net sales were almost unchanged at 4.33 billion reais. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 6.5 percent to 229 million reais.

Via Varejo is the electronics and appliance marketing arm of Cia Brasileira de Distribuição, the Brazilian retailer controlled by France's Casino Guichard Perrachon SA .

($1 = 3.2764 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)