Viacom, AmEx to help advertisers target TV viewers

May 17 Viacom Inc and American Express
Co on Tuesday said they will launch a data-driven
product aimed at providing television advertisers deeper
understanding into consumers' future purchases.
The new tool, called "Vantage Intent," will use data
analysis gathered from the majority of Am-Ex's $1 trillion in
annual transactions to help advertisers target audiences across
Viacom networks. The cardholder data will be aggregated and
anonymous, the companies said.
As more viewers fast-forward through ads, and advertisers
increasingly shift their budgets away from TV in favor of
digital and social platforms for their ads, networks see data as
a better way to target audiences.
"At a time when marketers are searching to target viewers
beyond age and gender, our analytics will help them break
through all the static to reach the right audience with the
right message," Manish Gupta, executive vice president, global
information management and data products at American Express,
said in a statement.
This is not the first time that Viacom has formed a
partnership aimed at giving advertisers more data as viewing
habits shift.
In November 2015, Viacom and TiVo Inc. teamed up in
an effort to help advertisers better target their TV commercials
and determine if the ads led to store visits or purchases.
(Reporting by Melissa Fares in New York; Editing by Anna Driver
and Alan Crosby)