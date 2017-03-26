Viacom's shares could jump 40 percent -Barron's

March 26 Shares of Viacom Inc could
rise 40 percent in the next year as the New York-based media
company's new CEO Bob Bakish focuses on its Paramount Pictures
studio and a handful of its networks to turn the business
around, according to Barron's.
Viacom, which is controlled by 93 year-old media mogul
Sumner Redstone and his daughter Shari Redstone, has been
enmeshed in turmoil, which resulted in the resignation of its
former CEO Philippe Dauman.
Bakish, who was previously head of Viacom's international
business, has said he would focus on Paramount and five
flagship networks: Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Nick Jr and
BET.
There is a lot of upside potential for Viacom, financial
weekly Barron's reported on Sunday. The stock is trading around
$43 per share, down 39 percent over the past two years.
Representatives for Viacom did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Andrew Hay)