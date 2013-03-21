Viacom names TV anchor Deborah Norville to its board

March 21 Viacom Inc named TV journalist Deborah Norville and World Economic Forum advisor Cristiana Falcone Sorrell to its board of directors on Thursday.

Norville, anchor of the newsmagazine TV show Inside Edition, has also been a correspondent and anchor for a variety of CBS news programs and co-host of NBC's morning show Today.

Falcone Sorrell is a senior advisor to the chairman of the World Economic Forum. She is also a consultant with the Inter-American Development Bank.

"Cristiana's experience across global economies and her track record of launching innovative development campaigns and Deborah's depth of knowledge based on her exceptional career in the media industry will provide important ongoing guidance and perspective," Viacom chairman Sumner Redstone said in a statement.

Viacom expanded its board from 11 to 13 directors with addition of Norville and Falcone Sorrell.