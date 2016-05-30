UPDATE 2-Viacom's independent directors vow to fight ouster attempt

(Adds more quotes from Salerno's letter, background)
NEW YORK May 30 Viacom Inc's six
independent directors vowed on Monday to fight any attempt to
oust them from the board, saying they found "inexplicable" the
assertion that controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone was
mentally competent and acted of his own free will.
In a letter to shareholders, Lead Independent Director Fred
Salerno said the directors would legally contest any bid to
remove them, the latest salvo in an increasingly public and
bitter battle for control of Viacom at a time when the U.S.
media company needs to focus on turning its business around.
The letter came three days after a statement from Redstone,
issued by his spokesman, that said the 93-year-old media mogul
was considering ousting Viacom Chief Executive Philippe Dauman
and the board of directors.
Salerno made no mention of Dauman in his letter, but said
the independent directors have tried to meet face-to-face with
Redstone for several weeks and have been turned away.
Writing on behalf of six of Viacom's 11 board members,
Salerno said, "we feel the responsibility to challenge in court
what we honestly believe would be legally flawed removals."
"That is especially so because the flaw we see would be the
inexplicable assertion that Sumner was acting of his own free
will and with the mental competency to do so," he wrote.
A spokesman for Redstone declined to comment.
Redstone holds 80 percent of the voting shares in Viacom and
CBS Corp. Earlier this month, he removed Dauman and
Viacom board member George Abrams from the seven-person trust
that will control the shares after Redstone exits.
Dauman, 62, has filed a legal challenge to that move,
arguing that Redstone was being manipulated by his daughter,
Shari. She has called that allegation "absurd" and said her
father made his own decisions.
Solerno's letter called a replacement of the independent
directors "completely inconsistent with Sumner's lifetime
commitment to an independent Board" and "equally inconsistent
with his stated judgment for many years that his daughter,
Shari, should not control Viacom or his other companies."
A spokeswoman for Shari Redstone declined to comment.
UNHAPPY PERFORMANCE
Shares of Viacom have fallen more than 50 percent in the
past two years as its cable networks, including MTV and
Nickelodeon, suffered from falling ratings because younger
viewers were migrating online and to mobile video. Viacom's U.S.
advertising revenue has declined for seven straight quarters
.
Salerno said the directors were not happy with Viacom's
current performance, and they were "very focused" on improving
it and on "the need for management to drive it."
He added that they intend to continue with plans to "explore
strategic options that might include a minority investment in
Paramount," Viacom's movie studio.
Questions about Redstone's health have swirled since one of
his former girlfriends, Manuela Herzer, filed a lawsuit last
year arguing that he was not mentally competent to remove her
from his advance healthcare directive.
The case, which claimed that Redstone was "a living ghost,"
was dismissed earlier this month. The mogul had struggled to
speak when questioned by attorneys, but he was clear about
wanting Herzer out of his life and putting his daughter in
charge of healthcare decisions if he could no longer make them.
Since Redstone removed Dauman from the trust on May 20,
Viacom shares have risen more than 13 percent, a move that some
investors saw as the first step in a change in management that
could eventually lead to a sale of the media company.
A hearing on whether Dauman's case should be expedited is
scheduled in Massachusetts on June 7, after he filed a petition
to have the trial date moved up.
