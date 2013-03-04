Viacom CEO calls Cablevision lawsuit "frivolous"

| March 4
March 4 Viacom Inc's Chief Executive
Philippe Dauman criticized Cablevision Corp on Monday
for filing an "ill-advised and frivolous" antitrust lawsuit
against the media company, in a dispute he said would just turn
into a waste of legal fees.
Dauman's first public remarks about the lawsuit come a week
after Cablevision accused Viacom Inc of illegally forcing it to
pay for more than a dozen low-rated cable networks in order to
get access to Viacom's more popular channels such as
Nickelodeon, MTV and Comedy Central..
"The lawsuit that Cablevision filed is ill-advised and
frivolous," Dauman said, speaking at a Deutsche Bank investor
conference in Florida.
"The bottom line is that the lawyers will get rich on this,"
adding that Cablevision's money would be better spent providing
its subscribers with better customer service.
Cablevision did not immediately respond to a request for
comment on Dauman's remarks. Last Thursday, Cablevision's CEO
James Dolan said that Viacom abused its market power, violated
federal antitrust laws and "needs to be stopped."
The case represents the latest flare-up in the contentious
relationships between distributors and program makers.
Industry observers will be watching to see if the antitrust
lawsuit will disrupt the model of selling bundles of cable
channels to operators, a common practice employed by Viacom and
its media company peers in the $97.6 billion cable industry.
Dauman, who was a corporate attorney before he became a media
executive, added that 11 of Viacom's networks, including two
that Cablevision called ancillary in its lawsuit, Nick Jr and
Teen Nick, draw higher ratings than MSG, a channel owned
by the Dolans, the family that controls Cablevision.
Dauman said that Viacom gave Cablevision concessions and a
discount when the two parties negotiated their last carriage
deal, which was signed last December. Dauman noted that
Cablevision is carrying the same network as it did in their last
agreement.
The case is Cablevision Systems Corporation, et al., v.
Viacom International Inc, et al., U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, 13-1278.