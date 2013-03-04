UPDATE 1-Viacom CEO calls Cablevision lawsuit 'frivolous'

By Liana B. Baker
March 4 Viacom Inc Chief Executive
Philippe Dauman criticized Cablevision Corp on Monday
for filing an "ill-advised and frivolous" antitrust lawsuit
against Viacom that he said would just turn into a waste of
legal fees.
Dauman's remarks, his first public response to the lawsuit,
come a week after Cablevision accused Viacom Inc of illegally
forcing it to pay for more than a dozen low-rated cable networks
in order to get access to Viacom's most popular channels,
including Nickelodeon, MTV and Comedy Central.
"The lawsuit that Cablevision filed is ill-advised and
frivolous," Dauman said, speaking at a Deutsche Bank investor
conference in Florida.
"The bottom line is that the lawyers will get rich on this,"
adding that Cablevision's money would be better spent providing
its subscribers with better customer service.
A Cablevision spokesman said on Monday that the "tactics
employed by Viacom are illegal, anti-consumer, and wrong, and
force Cablevision's customers to take and pay for more than a
dozen channels they don't want in order to receive the
Viacom channels they want."
Last Thursday, Cablevision CEO James Dolan said that Viacom
abused its market power, violated federal antitrust laws and
"needs to be stopped."
The case represents the latest flare-up in the contentious
relationships between distributors and program makers.
Industry observers will be watching to see if the antitrust
lawsuit will disrupt the model of selling bundles of cable
channels to operators, a practice commonly employed by Viacom
and its media company peers in the $97.6 billion cable industry.
Dauman, who was a corporate attorney before he became a media
executive, added that 11 of Viacom's networks, including two
that Cablevision called ancillary, Nick Jr and Teen Nick, draw
higher ratings than MSG, a channel owned by the Dolans,
the family that controls Cablevision.
Dauman said that Viacom gave Cablevision concessions and a
discount when the two parties negotiated their last carriage
deal, which was signed last December. Dauman noted that
Cablevision is carrying the same group of networks that it did
in their last agreement.
The case is sealed and not yet available to the public. The
case is Cablevision Systems Corporation, et al., v. Viacom
International Inc, et al., U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, 13-1278.