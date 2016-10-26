UPDATE 3-Redstone sues ex-girlfriends, says had to borrow from National Amusements

(Adds comment from Holland)
By Dan Levine
Oct 25 Media mogul Sumner Redstone on Tuesday
sued two ex-girlfriends for civil claims including elder abuse,
alleging he was forced to borrow $100 million from the private
company that holds his voting shares of CBS Corp and
Viacom Inc to cover tax obligations on gifts he gave to
the women.
The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, seeks
about $150 million that Redstone's lawyers say he gave to
Manuela Herzer and Sydney Holland. Redstone's lawsuit is the
newest front in a nearly year-long litigation war between the
93-year-old billionaire former Viacom chairman and Herzer.
Ronald Richards, an attorney for Herzer, said the lawsuit
has no merit. "All of the gifts Mr. Redstone made to my client
and to Sydney Holland were made with his full knowledge and
blessing," he said.
Holland, in a statement, called the lawsuit "fictional
revisionist history." Redstone's attorneys and doctors "vetted
and approved all payments" she received, the statement said.
Herzer had challenged her removal as Redstone's designated
healthcare agent last year, saying Redstone was not competent to
make the decision. A Los Angeles judge dismissed Herzer's case
in May, saying Redstone made it clear in a videotaped deposition
that he did not want Herzer making decisions about his care.
Herzer has appealed that ruling.
In the lawsuit filed on Tuesday, Redstone says Herzer and
Holland engaged in a years-long scheme to drain his wealth by
running up credit card bills, selling stock and changing his
estate plan.
National Amusements owns 80 percent of the voting shares of
CBS and Viacom, but the media mogul controls stock options and
other shares of the companies, the lawsuit said.
Herzer and Holland persuaded Redstone to sell those assets,
which generated about $100 million in after-tax income, the
lawsuit said. Redstone then gave $45 million each to Herzer and
Holland.
However, this triggered matching tax obligations of more
than $90 million, the lawsuit said. Redstone then had to borrow
$100 million from National Amusements to cover it, the lawsuit
said, "because Holland and Herzer had cleaned out Redstone's
bank accounts."
The lawsuit also cites several emails from a Redstone nurse
saying that Herzer and Holland continually berated him and
falsely said his family did not want to visit.
Herzer's attorney, Richards, said Redstone is now being
manipulated by his family, and Herzer hopes his true mental
state will emerge during the course of the lawsuit.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Additional reporting by Jessica
Toonkel and Lisa Richwine; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Leslie
Adler)