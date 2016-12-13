DEALTALK -Abandoned CBS, Viacom merger leaves scale issue lingering

(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double click on )
By Liana B. Baker and Jessica Toonkel
Dec 13 Sumner Redstone's holding company
National Amusements Inc's decision to abandon a merger of its
prized media assets, CBS Corp and Viacom Inc,
leaves them under pressure to buy or partner with peers in an
industry where scale matters.
Redstone's daughter Shari, who controls CBS's and Viacom's
controlling shareholder National Amusements together with her
father, told the New York Times Dealbook conference last month
that scale was crucial for both companies, because it would give
them greater pricing power in content distribution.
National Amusements, however, does not currently want to
sell either company, according to people familiar with the
matter who requested anonymity discussing confidential
deliberations. The chief executives of CBS and Viacom are also
currently not keen on making big acquisitions, because they are
focused on executing their operational strategy, these people
said.
Nevertheless, the two companies may be forced to consider
acquisitions if they come under more competitive pressure, the
sources said. They may also turn to partnerships with media
companies as an alternative to outright acquisitions, the
sources added.
"Should Viacom remain independent, we think it will need a
strategic partner to help co-finance a larger and more expensive
film slate," Brean Murray analyst Alan Gould said in a research
note on Monday.
CBS, Viacom and National Amusements declined to comment.
Pressure on media companies to consolidate has increased in
the last two months, as some industry giants have sought to
merge with major distributors of their content, in a bid to
expand their reach and profitability.
In October, U.S. telecommunications giant AT&T Inc
agreed to acquire media conglomerate Time Warner Inc for
$85.4 billion, while last week Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First
Century Fox Inc reached a preliminary agreement to
acquire the 61 percent of Sky Plc it does not already
own, valuing the British broadcaster at $23 billion.
Viacom has already been looking at some modest acquisitions.
Last month it acquired Argentine broadcaster Telefe for $345
million in cash, and in 2014 it paid $760 million for British
broadcaster Channel 5.
Were Bob Bakish, who was named on Monday as the permanent
replacement of previous Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman, to explore
more acquisitions, he could again look across the Atlantic for
opportunities beyond the fiercely competitive U.S. media market,
the sources said.
German broadcaster ProSiebenSat 1 and its main
rival, RTL Group, would be logical targets, the
sources said, as would ITV Plc in Britain and
Entertainment One in Canada. However, Viacom's $12
billion debt pile makes it unlikely it would spend top dollar on
acquisitions.
There may be smaller deals for Viacom to pursue, however,
that could boost its Paramount movie studio. MGM, which owns a
film library and has been exploring its options for some time
following its emergence from bankruptcy six years ago, could
help boost Paramount's margins if it was acquired, some media
bankers suggested.
None of these companies offered a comment on the possibility
of being acquired by Viacom.
MOVIE STUDIO BUY?
Jefferies LLC analyst John Janedis said in a research note
that he thinks CBS should focus on buying "TV-centric content
related assets, rather than cable networks and film."
However, CBS CEO Leslie Moonves' interest may be in buying a
movie studio. Sources familiar with the matter said that CBS has
approached Sony Pictures in recent weeks, although its owner,
Sony Corp, has shown no interest in selling. Sony
declined to comment.
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, which has a movie and
television studio, just closed its acquisition of Starz, and
could also be an option for CBS, according to one media banker.
AMC Networks Inc, controlled by New York's Dolan
Family, could also have operational synergies with CBS's cable
channel, Showtime. Lions Gate did not respond to requests for
comment and AMC declined comment.
To be sure, Moonves publicly has said CBS can do without any
major acquisition.
"Will we ever be of a scale of a Disney or an Apple? I doubt
it. We are able to play the game just fine as long as we keep
doing what we do, which is produce great content for CBS, for
Showtime, for whatever the platform is," Moonves told the UBS
Global Media and Communications Conference last week.
An alternative to acquisitions may be partnerships,
including between CBS and Viacom. Bakish has already been
meeting with heads of Viacom affiliates talking about potential
partnerships, one of the people said. Last month, he told
Reuters finding ways to partner with affiliates was a priority
for the company.
