Viacom's top two execs reserve right to resign

July 18 Viacom Inc Chief Executive Philippe Dauman and Chief Operating Officer Thomas Dooley moved to reserve their legal right to resign "with good reason," according to regulatory filings made public on Monday.

The two executives reserved the right to resign if a judge issues a final order approving controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone's decision to remove Dauman and four other directors from Viacom's board. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Bill Rigby)

