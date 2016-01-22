Viacom Chairman Redstone gets reduced pay, responsibilities; pay hike for CEO

BOSTON Jan 22 Viacom Inc said on Friday it cut the pay of Executive Chairman Sumner Redstone by 85 percent to $2 million last year in light of his "reduced responsibilities."

In a securities filing, the media giant also said the total compensation of Chief Executive Philippe Dauman was $54.15 million for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2015, up from $44.33 million in the previous period. (Reporting by Ross Kerber)