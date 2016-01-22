Viacom Chairman Redstone gets reduced pay, responsibilities; pay hike for CEO

BRIEF-Albemarle says as of Jan. 18, total of EUR 533.3 mln aggregate principal amount of 2021 notes had been validly tendered
* Albemarle Corporation announces early tender results of maximum tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities
BOSTON Jan 22 Viacom Inc said on Friday it cut the pay of Executive Chairman Sumner Redstone by 85 percent to $2 million last year in light of his "reduced responsibilities."
In a securities filing, the media giant also said the total compensation of Chief Executive Philippe Dauman was $54.15 million for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2015, up from $44.33 million in the previous period. (Reporting by Ross Kerber)
* GATX Corporation reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
* TAL Education Group announces unaudited financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2016