Viacom extends COO Dooley's employment agreement through 2018

Asian investors see Trump stimulus sweet spot amid protectionism, inflation fears
* Investors in Asia bet on boost from U.S. infrastructure spending
March 17 Media company Viacom Inc said it extended the employment agreement of Chief Operating Officer Thomas Dooley through 2018.
The agreement with Dooley, who was named COO in 2010, was set to expire on Dec. 31 this year, said Viacom, the owner of MTV and Comedy Central channels. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
BEIJING, Jan 19 BYD Co Ltd plans to sell electric passenger cars in the United States in about two to three years, an executive said on Thursday, as it races to be the first Chinese automaker to sell cars to American drivers.
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 19 This past November, Nasdaq Inc hired a helicopter to film Manhattan's skyline using Snapchat's new video-camera sunglasses and sent the aerial footage to its social media followers.