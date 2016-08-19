UPDATE 3-Viacom and controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone agree on settlement -sources

(Adds details of settlement)
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK Aug 18 - Viacom Inc and
controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone have come to an
agreement on terms of a settlement that would result in the
departure of Chief Executive Philippe Dauman, two sources
familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.
An announcement is expected to come Thursday night, sources
said.
The settlement would end the battle for control over
Redstone's $40 billion empire that includes Viacom and CBS, and
which has been a source of shareholder angst and months of
uncertainty.
It would also conclude the legal battle between Dauman and
Redstone in Massachusetts over the CEO's removal from National
Amusements Inc, the privately held company that holds Redstone's
Viacom and CBS Corp voting shares, as well as the trust
that will determine the fate of both media companies when the
93-year-old dies or is deemed mentally incapacitated.
Under terms of the settlement, if finalized, Dauman, 62,
will be replaced by Viacom Chief Operating Officer and his
longtime right-hand man, Thomas Dooley, who will be interim CEO
until Sept. 30, and then may stay on longer, according to the
sources, who wished to remain anonymous because the discussions
are confidential.
As part of the agreement, Dauman will stay on as executive
chairman until Sept. 13 and be allowed to present his plan to
sell a minority stake in Paramount Pictures to the Viacom board,
the sources said. Dauman will receive about $72 million under
the agreement, they said.
Spokesmen for Viacom and National Amusements declined to
comment.
Sumner Redstone in May removed Dauman and Viacom board
member George Abrams from the Sumner M. Redstone National
Amusements Inc Trust. A spokesman for Redstone said the media
mogul had been unhappy with the company's performance and about
Dauman's plans to sell a stake in Paramount Pictures.
Dauman and Abrams shot back with their own lawsuit to
prevent their removal from the trust, arguing that Redstone was
being manipulated by his daughter, Shari. Shari Redstone called
the allegation "absurd" and said her father made his own
decisions.
Redstone also moved to kick Dauman and four other directors
off the board in June, sparking litigation in Delaware to block
the attempt.
Under the settlement, the board would add the five directors
that National Amusements put forward in June. It is unclear when
the directors that National Amusements moved to replace will
leave the board.
Sumner Redstone's granddaughter, Keryn Redstone, has filed
a cross-complaint in connection to that lawsuit, and is planning
to proceed with her lawsuit even if there is a settlement,
according to a source familiar with the situation. However, that
suit is unlikely to affect the removal of Dauman from Viacom and
Redstone's trust.
Since he became CEO in 2006, Dauman has received over $409
million in reported compensation, according to Equilar.
Dauman, who has worked with Sumner Redstone for more than 30
years, gained the title of executive chairman in February, when
the media mogul relinquished that role. Shari Redstone had
opposed Dauman's elevation to executive chairman.
Shares of Viacom have fallen around 50 percent in the past
two years as its cable networks, including MTV and Nickelodeon,
suffered from falling ratings because younger viewers were
migrating online and to mobile video. Viacom's U.S. advertising
revenue has declined for eight straight quarters.
Dauman has tried to turn Viacom around by wooing advertisers
with data to better target commercials. Under his leadership,
Viacom renewed a multi-year distribution contract with satellite
TV provider Dish Network Corp.
But it was Dauman's plans to sell Viacom's stake in
Paramount Pictures, which investors cheered, that caused him
troubles. Sumner Redstone, who won a long battle with media
mogul Barry Diller to acquire the film studio in 1994, opposed
the sale.
Despite this, Dauman has pushed on with the potential sale.
As Reuters first reported, Chinese real estate and entertainment
conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group has held talks with Viacom about
acquiring the stake.
Shares of Viacom have risen more than 40 percent since
Redstone removed Dauman from the trust on May 20, a move that
some investors saw as the first step in a change in management
that could eventually lead to a sale of the media company.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by James Dalgleish)