UPDATE 2-Viacom says CEO Dauman to resign post immediately; Dooley steps in

(Adds details on board, background)
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK Aug 20 Viacom Inc said on
Saturday that Chief Executive Philippe Dauman will resign
immediately, marking a victory for the family of controlling
shareholder Sumner Redstone in the battle for the $40 billion
media empire.
The settlement with Dauman also ends the legal fight between
members of the Viacom board and Redstone's National Amusements
Inc, the privately held company that holds 80 percent of the
voting shares of Viacom and CBS Corp.
Under terms of the settlement, Dauman, 62, will be replaced
as chief executive by his longtime right-hand man, Viacom Chief
Operating Officer Thomas Dooley, who will be interim CEO until
Sept. 30, the end of Viacom's fiscal year. Viacom said the
board, working with Dooley, will make a decision on succession
plans by then.
Dauman will stay on as non-executive chairman through Sept.
13 and be allowed to present his plan to sell a minority stake
in Paramount Pictures to the Viacom board. Dauman will receive
about $72 million under the agreement, according to sources
familiar with the situation.
Sumner Redstone removed Dauman and Viacom board member
George Abrams from the Sumner M. Redstone National Amusements
Inc Trust in May. A spokesman for Redstone said the media mogul
had been unhappy with the company's performance and Dauman's
plans to sell a stake in Paramount Pictures.
Dauman and Abrams shot back with their own lawsuit to
prevent their removal from the trust, arguing that Redstone was
being manipulated by his daughter, Shari. Shari Redstone called
the allegation "absurd" and said her father made his own
decisions.
Redstone also moved to kick Dauman and four other directors
off the board in June, sparking litigation in Delaware to block
the attempt.
Under the settlement, the board would add the five directors
that National Amusements put forward in June, bringing the board
to 15 directors after Dauman departs, according to the
announcement. Three of those directors are expected to step down
after Viacom's annual meeting next year, a source said
previously.
Sumner Redstone's granddaughter, Keryn Redstone, has filed a
cross-complaint in connection to that lawsuit, and is planning
to proceed with her lawsuit even if there is a settlement,
according to a separate source familiar with the situation.
However, that suit is unlikely to affect the removal of Dauman
from Viacom and Redstone's trust.
Since he became CEO in 2006, Dauman has received over $409
million in reported compensation, according to Equilar.
Dauman, who has worked with Sumner Redstone for more than 30
years, gained the title of executive chairman in February, when
the media mogul relinquished that role. Shari Redstone had
opposed Dauman's elevation to executive chairman.
Shares of Viacom have fallen around 50 percent in the past
two years as its cable networks, including MTV and Nickelodeon,
suffered from falling ratings because younger viewers were
migrating online and to mobile video. Viacom's U.S. advertising
revenue has declined for eight straight quarters.
Dauman has tried to turn Viacom around by wooing advertisers
with data to better target commercials. Under his leadership,
Viacom renewed a multi-year distribution contract with satellite
TV provider Dish Network Corp.
But it was Dauman's plans to sell Viacom's stake in
Paramount Pictures, which investors cheered, that caused him
troubles. Sumner Redstone, who won a long battle with media
mogul Barry Diller to acquire the film studio in 1994, opposed
the sale.
Despite Redstone's opposition, Dauman had pushed on with the
potential sale. As Reuters first reported, Chinese real estate
and entertainment conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group has held talks
with Viacom about acquiring the stake.
Shares of Viacom have risen more than 40 percent since
Redstone removed Dauman from the trust on May 20, a move that
some investors saw as the first step in a change in management
that could eventually lead to a sale of the media company.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Dan Grebler and Terry
Wade)