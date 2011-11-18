CORRECTED-Viacom CEO Dauman receives previously awarded shares

(Corrects first paragraph of Nov. 16 story to make clear that the new shares relate to prior awards of existing stock, and are not a new award; deletes incorrect reference to option exercises)

On November 9, 2011, Philippe Dauman, chief executive officer of Viacom Inc, received 125,000 shares that were issued upon the vesting of previously granted restricted units.

He also received an additional 187,500 shares that were part of the vesting of additional restricted units for having met various performance goals related to Viacom's 2011 fiscal year.

Following the transactions noted in the recent Form 4 filing, Dauman controls 594,393 shares of the company (593,496 held directly and 897 indirectly).