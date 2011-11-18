CORRECTED-Viacom CEO Dauman receives previously awarded shares

(Corrects first paragraph of Nov. 16 story to make clear
that the new shares relate to prior awards of existing stock,
and are not a new award; deletes incorrect reference to option
exercises)
On November 9, 2011, Philippe Dauman, chief executive
officer of Viacom Inc, received 125,000 shares that were issued
upon the vesting of previously granted restricted units.
He also received an additional 187,500 shares that were
part of the vesting of additional restricted units for having
met various performance goals related to Viacom's 2011 fiscal
year.
Following the transactions noted in the recent Form 4
filing, Dauman controls 594,393 shares of the company (593,496
held directly and 897 indirectly).