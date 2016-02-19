版本:
ISS recommends Viacom investors withhold support for six directors

BOSTON Feb 19 Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services on Friday recommended Viacom Inc investors withhold support for six of the media company's directors, citing concerns about their oversight of executive compensation and other matters.

ISS, the largest proxy advisor, also recommended investors support a shareholder proposal calling on the company to adopt a recapitalization plan to give each share an equal vote.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber)

