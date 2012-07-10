SpongeBob blackout looms for DirecTV subscribers

* Viacom, DirecTV latest companies in carriage fee dispute
* Potential blackout follows Dish's dropping AMC Networks
By Jennifer Saba
July 10 DirecTV customers may not see
SpongeBob, Snooki or Jon Stewart after midnight on Tuesday
because of a heated impasse taking place between the largest
U.S. satellite TV provider and Viacom Inc, the company
behind the popular cartoon, reality series and political talk
show.
In a blog post on Viacom's website Tuesday, spokesman Mark
Jafar wrote that despite Viacom's "best efforts" DirecTV
rejected proposals to renew their contract. Nearly 20 million
DirecTV customers will not have access to 26 Viacom channels
including MTV and Nickelodeon if a new deal isn't stuck by
midnight Tuesday.
The stand off is the latest saga taking place between media
companies and cable and satellite TV providers over the cost of
content. These providers pay a fee to media companies that
allows them to carry channels such as MTV. Programming is the
single biggest cost for distributors and in recent years they
have taken a hard line against what they view as unreasonable
"carriage fee" increases by content companies like Viacom.
On July 1, AMC Networks, the company behind
"Breaking Bad," "The Walking Dead," and "Mad Men" was removed
from the Dish Network after the two companies could not
reach a new contract. [ID:nL2E8I125C}
The possibility of DirecTV dropping Viacom's networks was
foreshadowed in a mid-June research note by Bernstein Research
analyst Todd Juenger.
Citing falling ratings at Nickelodeon and other Viacom
networks, Juenger wrote, "We believe it is no longer
inconceivable that a distributor would drop Viacom, or at least
engage in a public battle with them over price increases."
Viacom is in the process of negotiating a new deal with
DirecTV to replace its current seven year contract after it
expires. Viacom, controlled by billionaire Sumner Redstone,
described the contract as "ancient by the standards of the
ever-evolving media industry - which means that DirecTV has
enjoyed way below market rates for Viacom's networks for a very
long time."
A DirecTV spokesman was not immediately available for
comment.
This is not the first time a distributor has threatened to
black out Viacom's channels due to a contract dispute. In 2004,
Dish actually dropped Viacom cable networks after the two sides
failed to reach agreement on a new distribution deal. But,
citing the popularity of Viacom's channels, BTIG analyst Richard
Greenfield noted the black out only lasted "for about 46 hours
before Dish caved to Viacom's demands."
"It will be interesting to see whether DirecTV's Mike
White wants to go to war with Viacom and make the same mistake
[Dish Chairman] Charlie Ergen made 8 years ago. Hard to imagine
DirecTV without Nick and Nick Jr.," Greenfield wrote in a blog
post early Tuesday.