Viacom CEO says he expects to renew deal with Dish next quarter

March 7 Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman said
on Monday that he expects to renew its contract with Dish
Network Corp next quarter.
"I am very confident we are going to get to a mutually
beneficial outcome and I expect we will get to that point next
quarter," Dauman said speaking at the Deutsche Bank Media,
Internet, & Telecom Conference Monday afternoon.
Dauman had said last month during Viacom's earnings call
that the New York-based media company had entered into a
short-term extension of its distribution agreement with Dish.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel)