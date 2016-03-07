Viacom CEO says he expects to renew deal with Dish next quarter

March 7 Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman said on Monday that he expects to renew its contract with Dish Network Corp next quarter.

"I am very confident we are going to get to a mutually beneficial outcome and I expect we will get to that point next quarter," Dauman said speaking at the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet, & Telecom Conference Monday afternoon.

Dauman had said last month during Viacom's earnings call that the New York-based media company had entered into a short-term extension of its distribution agreement with Dish. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel)