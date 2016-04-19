Viacom carriage deal with Dish to expire Wednesday night

April 19 Viacom Inc's carriage deal with Dish Network Corp is scheduled to expire at the end of the day Wednesday and there is no agreement in sight, a Viacom spokesman told Reuters Tuesday.

"We are extremely disappointed that DISH has not engaged in a serious way to reach an agreement," the company said in a statement. Dish did not immediately return calls.

The two companies have been in talks for several months. On Tuesday, Viacom started running a crawl across the screen on all of its networks alerting Dish customers of a possible blackout.

