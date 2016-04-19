Viacom carriage deal with Dish to expire Wednesday night

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
April 19 Viacom Inc's carriage deal with Dish Network Corp is scheduled to expire at the end of the day Wednesday and there is no agreement in sight, a Viacom spokesman told Reuters Tuesday.
"We are extremely disappointed that DISH has not engaged in a serious way to reach an agreement," the company said in a statement. Dish did not immediately return calls.
The two companies have been in talks for several months. On Tuesday, Viacom started running a crawl across the screen on all of its networks alerting Dish customers of a possible blackout.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel)
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.