Viacom, Dish agree to renew contract

April 21 Viacom Inc said it reached an agreement with Dish Network Corp, averting a blackout of its programs on the satellite TV network.

Details of the agreement were not disclosed.

The companies have been in discussions for several months over whether Dish would continue to carry Viacom's 18 channels and at what price. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel in New York and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

