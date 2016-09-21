版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 21日 星期三 21:31 BJT

Viacom says interim CEO Dooley to leave; cuts dividend

Sept 21 Viacom Inc said on Wednesday that its interim chief executive, Tom Dooley, had decided to leave the company.

The company also halved its quarterly dividend to 20 cents per share.

Dooley will stay on through Nov. 15 to facilitate an "orderly transition". (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐