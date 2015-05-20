Viacom raises dividend by 21 pct to 40 cents/shr

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
May 20 Viacom Inc said it raised its quarterly cash dividend by 21 percent to 40 cents per share from 33 cents.
Viacom said the increase will take effect beginning with the company's next quarterly dividend, payable on July 1.
The company, which owns MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, has been struggling over the past several quarters because of declining ratings and changing TV viewing habits, including the dumping of pricey cable subscriptions.
The company's stock is down 12 percent this year as questions linger about who will succeed Chairman Sumner Redstone, as speculation about his health intensifies. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.