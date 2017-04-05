MGM to buy 81 pct of Epix for $1.03 bln

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 MGM Holdings Inc said it would acquire the 81 percent of Epix it does not already own from two of its partners in the premium U.S. channel, Viacom Inc and Lionsgate Entertainment Corp, for about $1.03 billion.
Viacom has a 50 percent stake in Epix, while Lionsgate holds 31.2 percent.
The deal would give MGM, a privately held U.S. movie studio best known for its classic film library, control of Epix and would be a boon to its TV business, as it seeks to build a stronger platform to distribute its content. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.