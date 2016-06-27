Google beats children's web privacy appeal, Viacom must face one claim

BRIEF-Noble energy to acquire Clayton Williams Energy
* Clayton Williams Energy shareholders will receive 2.7874 shares of co's common stock and $34.75 in cash for each share of common stock held
June 27 A federal appeals court on Monday said Google and Viacom need not face a nationwide lawsuit claiming they illegally tracked the activity of children under the age of 13 who watched videos and played video games on the Nickelodeon website.
The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia largely upheld a January 2015 lower court ruling dismissing claims that Google, which is a unit of Alphabet Inc, and Viacom Inc violated the federal Video Privacy Protection Act by planting "cookies" on children's computers.
But the appeals court also revived one privacy claim against Viacom, which alleged that the company promised not to collect personal information about children but did so anyway. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)
COLOGNE, Germany, Jan 16 Chancellor Angela Merkel told German industry leaders on Monday that she would remain committed to free trade in an indirect rebuttal to comments from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's about border taxes on car imports.
Jan 16 Noble Energy said on Monday it would buy Clayton Williams Energy for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.