公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 3日 星期四

Viacom posts higher quarterly profit

May 2 Viacom Inc on Thursday posted higher quarterly profit, boosted by an increase in revenue from its cable networks, which include MTV and Comedy Central.

Income from continuing operations rose to $588 million, or $1.08 per share, up from $376 million, or 63 cents per share, a year before.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations were 98 cents.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $3.33 billion.

