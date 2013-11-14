Viacom posts higher 4th-quarter revenue on advertising gains

Nov 14 Viacom Inc reported a 9 percent
rise in fiscal fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, driven by
strong advertising growth at its cable networks.
The company, which owns cable networks MTV and Comedy
Central and the movie studio Paramount Pictures, posted total
revenue of $3.65 billion, compared with analysts' expectations
of $3.6 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Both domestic and global advertising revenues increased 10
percent in the quarter.
Net income totaled $804 million, or $1.68 per share,
compared with $650 million, or $1.26 per share, a year ago.