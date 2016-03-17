UPDATE 3-Viacom's new lead independent director pledges close eye on strategy

(Adds background on vote, quote from governance consultant)
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, March 16 Viacom Inc's new
lead independent director pledged on Wednesday to represent all
of the media company's shareholders and improve board and
management coordination, including on potential mergers and
acquisitions.
On Wednesday, Viacom, which owns MTV, Comedy Central and
Paramount, named Frederic Salerno, former vice chairman of
Verizon Communications Inc and a Viacom board member, as
its first lead independent director as the New York-based
company looks to counter investor criticism of its corporate
governance.
As first reported by Reuters earlier on Wednesday, Viacom's
board was looking to name one of its independent board members
to the new role to assure independence after it voted to make
Chief Executive Philippe Dauman executive chair last month. He
replaced Sumner Redstone despite calls by the 92-year-old media
mogul's daughter for an "independent voice" in that position.
Roughly a quarter of the independent shares voted was in
opposition to Salerno's reelection to the board on Monday, the
lowest level of support among board members. But overall,
investors cheered the move on Wednesday, and Viacom's stock rose
3.7 percent.
Salerno told Reuters he wanted to ensure Viacom's
independent directors had a good handle on every aspect of
Viacom's business, including mergers and acquisition activity.
Last month, Dauman said the company was looking to sell a
"significant stake" in Paramount.
"The priorities are that we clearly understand the strategic
plan that exists and to make sure it's holistic enough for each
and everyone of the directors to not only understand it but to
be able to input their views as to the doability the
appropriateness," he said in an interview on Wednesday after the
announcement.
"We will make sure that we represent all shareholders, which
is important in a controlled company," he added.
Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services recommended
that Viacom investors withhold support for six of the company's
directors, including Salerno, who chairs the compensation
committee, citing concerns about executive pay.
Viacom awarded Dauman a $54.2 million pay package for the
last fiscal year, when the company's shares fell 44 percent.
Salerno noted that much of the compensation was in equity
tied to business performance, not cash. He disputed the
perception that the board was in some way beholden to Dauman.
"It is a high number in comparison to the industry. No one
denies that, but it's a number that is not high in comparison to
the peer group," he said.
About 80 percent of Viacom's Class A voting shares are owned
by Redstone's family, a level of control that Paul Hodgson, a
partner at PHJ Partners, a Portland, Maine-based corporate
governance consultancy, said undermined Salerno's independence.
"His actual level of independence is probably questionable,"
Hodgson said.
Salerno drew 96 percent support from all shares voted at the
annual meeting this week, in line with typical levels for
uncontested directors at S&P 500 companies, according to several
analyses.
But his support among outside investors was roughly 76
percent of shares voted, a level corporate governance consultant
Francis Byrd said should be taken as a sign of discontent among
the independent shareholders.
"There's a significant minority of shareholders who do not
feel that Salerno adequately represents them," Byrd said.
Salerno, who noted that a majority of independent
shareholders supported him, said he saw his new role as "a
matter of refinement" rather than "revolutionizing" the board.
The appointment of an independent lead director could help
quell investor concern surrounding Viacom after Redstone's
ex-girlfriend Manuela Herzer filed a lawsuit questioning his
mental competence when he removed her last year as his health
care agent in favor of Dauman.
Sal Muoio, whose investment firm is a top owner of voting
Viacom shares, applauded the new independent director role.
"They absolutely should have this," Muoio said. "I always
thought that was standard operating procedure for companies that
have the CEO as chairman."
(Additional reporting By Ross Kerber; Editing by Peter
Henderson, Bill Rigby and Richard Chang)