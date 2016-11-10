Shari Redstone says she did not support a Viacom/CBS split

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 10 Shari Redstone, a controlling
shareholder of Viacom Inc and CBS Corp, never
wanted to separate the two media companies 10 years ago, she
told attendees of The New York Times DealBook conference on
Thursday.
Shari Redstone and her father, Sumner Redstone control
Viacom Inc and CBS corp through their privately
held movie theater company National Amusements Inc.
Sumner Redstone decided to split the two companies a decade
ago. While CBS has grown, Viacom, which owns MTV, Comedy Central
and Nickelodeon, has struggled with declining ad sales and
ratings. So far this year, CBS's stock is up more than 20
percent while Viacom shares are down nearly 8 percent.
"I was never a great proponent of the split of the two
companies," Shari Redstone, who is vice chair of the board of
both companies, said.
She added that the path of the two companies could have been
different under different leadership, a reference to Viacom's
former Chief Executive Officer Philippe Dauman, who was forced
to resign in August after losing a battle for control of Viacom
with the Redstones.
In September, the Redstones urged CBS and Viacom to explore
a merger. Each company has hired banks and set up independent
committees to explore a combination.
While Redstone said she supports the merger, she added that
both companies "can stand on their own and can be great."
When asked why the Redstones decided to keep Paramount
Pictures, which Dauman had tried to sell, Shari Redstone
described a vision of turning the studio into a creator of all
kinds of content, not just films.
"With the studio of the future you are going to be creating
content across multiple platforms for the consumer to engage
with," said Redstone, who also runs Advancit Capital, a venture
capital firm investing in media and technology companies.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Sandra Maler)