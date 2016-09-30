Viacom sets up committee to consider National Amusements proposal

Sept 30 Viacom Inc said it had formed a special committee to consider National Amusements Inc's proposal to combine the company and CBS Corp.

National Amusements, owned by media baron Sumner Redstone and his daughter Shari Redstone, on Thursday urged the boards of Viacom and CBS to explore a combination.

National Amusements owns 80 percent of the voting shares of both media companies. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)