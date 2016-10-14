Viacom hires financial advisers to explore CBS merger

Oct 14 Viacom Inc said it had hired
financial advisers as part of its review of a proposal by
National Amusements Inc to explore a merger with CBS Corp
.
Morgan Stanley, Allen & Co and LionTree LLC were
retained as advisers by the special committee of its board,
Viacom said on Friday.
Reuters reported last month that Viacom had hired Morgan
Stanley and LionTree LLC to review its capital structure.
National Amusements, owned by media baron Sumner Redstone
and his daughter Shari Redstone, is the majority shareholder of
Viacom and CBS.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)