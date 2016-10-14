UPDATE 1-Viacom hires financial advisers to explore CBS merger

(Adds background, shares)
Oct 14 Viacom Inc said on Friday that
it had hired financial advisers to explore a merger with CBS
Corp following a proposal by Sumner Redstone's National
Amusements Inc, a majority shareholder of both companies.
Morgan Stanley, Allen & Co and LionTree LLC were
retained as advisers by the special committee of its board,
Viacom said.
Reuters reported last month that Viacom had hired Morgan
Stanley and LionTree LLC to review its capital structure.
Viacom, which owns Nickelodeon and MTV, formed the committee
of six independent board members last month to evaluate the
merger proposal.
Privately held National Amusements said last month that a
merger would allow the combined company to respond aggressively
to the challenges of the changing entertainment and media
landscape.
National Amusements owns 80 percent of voting shares of both
media companies.
Shares of CBS and Viacom were up slightly in morning
trading.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila and Anil D'Silva)