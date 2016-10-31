Viacom names Robert Bakish acting CEO

Oct 31 Viacom Inc said on Monday it named Robert Bakish acting chief executive officer effective Nov. 15, replacing Tom Dooley.

Bakish was also named president and CEO of Viacom Global Entertainment Group, a new unit combining the company's international media networks division with its music and entertainment group. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)