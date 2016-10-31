Viacom names Robert Bakish acting CEO

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Viacom Inc said on Monday it named Robert Bakish acting chief executive officer effective Nov. 15, replacing Tom Dooley.
Bakish was also named president and CEO of Viacom Global Entertainment Group, a new unit combining the company's international media networks division with its music and entertainment group. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
