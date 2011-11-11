UPDATE 1- Viacom to transfer stock listing to Nasdaq

* Cites voluntary move from NYSE as cost-effective
* Begins trading on Nasdaq Dec. 1
* Class A shares to trade as 'VIA,' Class B as 'VIAB'
Nov 11 Viacom Inc VIAb.N is switching its
stock exchange listing to the Nasdaq from the New York Stock
Exchange, citing cost savings from the voluntary move.
The company behind cable networks MTV, Comedy Central and
the movie studio Paramount Pictures will begin trading on the
Nasdaq Global Select Market, an exchange of the Nasdaq OMX
Group (NDAQ.O), on Dec. 1, it said on Friday.
Viacom's Class A common stock will trade under the symbol
"VIA," and its Class B common stock will trade under "VIAB."
Viacom joins its media peer News Corp (NWSA.O), which
transferred its listing to the Nasdaq from the Big Board in
December 2008. At the time, News Corp said it made the move
because it wanted access to Nasdaq's trading technology, which
was more cost-effective.
On Thursday, Viacom reported better-than-expected quarterly
revenue and earnings, and expanded its share buyback program.
[ID:nN1E7A81FW]
Viacom's Class B shares rose 4.5 percent to $45.56 during
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, whose parent
company is NYSE Euronext NYX.N.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)