UPDATE 1- Viacom to transfer stock listing to Nasdaq

* Cites voluntary move from NYSE as cost-effective

* Begins trading on Nasdaq Dec. 1

* Class A shares to trade as 'VIA,' Class B as 'VIAB'

Nov 11 Viacom Inc VIAb.N is switching its stock exchange listing to the Nasdaq from the New York Stock Exchange, citing cost savings from the voluntary move.

The company behind cable networks MTV, Comedy Central and the movie studio Paramount Pictures will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, an exchange of the Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ.O), on Dec. 1, it said on Friday.

Viacom's Class A common stock will trade under the symbol "VIA," and its Class B common stock will trade under "VIAB."

Viacom joins its media peer News Corp (NWSA.O), which transferred its listing to the Nasdaq from the Big Board in December 2008. At the time, News Corp said it made the move because it wanted access to Nasdaq's trading technology, which was more cost-effective.

On Thursday, Viacom reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and earnings, and expanded its share buyback program. [ID:nN1E7A81FW]

Viacom's Class B shares rose 4.5 percent to $45.56 during morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, whose parent company is NYSE Euronext NYX.N. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)