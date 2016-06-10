Redstone's National Amusements seeks new Viacom board members - reports

June 9 Sumner Redstone's National Amusements
Inc, which holds 80 percent of Viacom voting shares,
has started looking for potential board members for Viacom, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
Former Time Warner executive Kenneth Lerer, ex-Sony
Entertainment President Nicole Seligman and former Discovery
Communications Chief Executive Judith McHale are being
considered by National Amusements for Viacom's board, the
newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/25Q0KJ9)
Thomas May, the chairman of utility company Eversource
Energy, is also being considered for the board, the New
York Times reported, citing people briefed on the discussions.
(nyti.ms/24EjLeQ)
Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman and board member George Abrams
were removed from National Amusements board and the trust that
will eventually control Viacom and CBS Corp, last month.
Viacom was not available for comment outside regular U.S.
business hours.
